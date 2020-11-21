AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading 14.3% Higher

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. 951,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 395,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital upgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of AutoWeb as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

