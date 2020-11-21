Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

