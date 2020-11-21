Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,323 call options.

Avaya stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avaya by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avaya by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

