Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $1,739,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96.

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.