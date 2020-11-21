Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $1,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96.

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

