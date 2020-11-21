Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. Ayro has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ayro by 11,302.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ayro during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ayro during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

