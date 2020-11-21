B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Steven Madden by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

