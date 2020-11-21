B. Riley Increases The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $32.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.