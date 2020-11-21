Banco Santander S.A. Has $47.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

