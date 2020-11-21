Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

