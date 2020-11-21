Bank of America Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of RTLR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

