Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $27.79 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

