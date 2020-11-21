Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,262.0 days.

BNKXF stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNKXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

