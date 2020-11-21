Barclays Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $107.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

