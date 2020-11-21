Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

