Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

