Barrington Research Weighs in on Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) alerts:

TSE PTS opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 million and a P/E ratio of -96.23.

About Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.