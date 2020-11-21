Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.62

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million and a PE ratio of -38.24.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

