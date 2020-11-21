BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

