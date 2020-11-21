Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Beach Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Beach Energy has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

