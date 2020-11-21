Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.35.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 114,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

