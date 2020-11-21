BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of BeiGene worth $45,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 87.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene stock opened at $284.17 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.03.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,448 shares of company stock worth $60,299,909. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.