BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

