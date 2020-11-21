Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.63 ($108.97).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €93.94 ($110.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €96.04 ($112.99).

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

