Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of Buy.

SBLUY stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

