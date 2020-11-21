Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 30282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

