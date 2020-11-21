Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Beyond Meat worth $49,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,311 shares of company stock worth $40,285,249 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

