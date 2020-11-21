BidaskClub Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to “Sell”

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 183,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

