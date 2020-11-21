BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $1.68 on Friday. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

