Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.1 days.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

