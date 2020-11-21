Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Contrast

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere 3D and Bitauto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitauto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -67.67% Bitauto -25.73% -7.96% -3.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Bitauto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $5.58 million 2.07 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.75 -$169.25 million ($0.45) -35.42

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Its portfolio of brands includes HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment offers transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

