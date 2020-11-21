BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 3,942 call options.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.