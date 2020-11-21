BlackRock Inc. Acquires 698,053 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Inphi worth $519,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $148.59 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,888 shares of company stock valued at $71,207,901. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

