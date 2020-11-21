BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.39% of Carvana worth $530,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,581.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,421,108. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

