BlackRock Inc. Has $515.81 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $515,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

