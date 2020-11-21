BlackRock Inc. Has $520.72 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,196,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.15% of Sonoco Products worth $520,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SON stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

