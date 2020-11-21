BlackRock Inc. Has $552.10 Million Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Grubhub worth $552,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Grubhub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Grubhub by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Grubhub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grubhub by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,379 shares of company stock worth $11,537,904. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRUB opened at $70.93 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Grubhub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

