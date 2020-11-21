BlackRock Inc. Has $559.37 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,056,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Gentex worth $559,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

