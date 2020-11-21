BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.85% of A. O. Smith worth $583,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

