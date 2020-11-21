BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $598,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 619,827 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,543,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,303,000 after purchasing an additional 428,170 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $168.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

