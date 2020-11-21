BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $591,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $232.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

