BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $559,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $3,395,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,654 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,430. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.87 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 167.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

