BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,011,469 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,490,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $549,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU opened at $42.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

