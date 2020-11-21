BlackRock Inc. Sells 103,340 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.11% of MKS Instruments worth $548,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $15,968,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,061.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 80.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 935.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 126,145 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

