BlackRock Inc. Sells 197,289 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,241,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of AGNC Investment worth $573,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.