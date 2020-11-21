BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,103,713 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,103,713 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.97% of Toll Brothers worth $550,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,458 shares of company stock worth $16,646,792. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

