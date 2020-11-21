BlackRock Inc. Sells 380,774 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,349,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.31% of Loews worth $602,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loews by 31.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of L stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

