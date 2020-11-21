BlackRock Inc. Sells 418,367 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,137,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.67% of Axon Enterprise worth $556,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $128.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.