BlackRock Inc. Sells 484,127 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.33% of The New York Times worth $522,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 77.9% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616,332 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 583.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 362,201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

