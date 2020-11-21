BlackRock Inc. Sells 537,693 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $533,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434,269 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $12,666,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AECOM by 11,363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 303,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

